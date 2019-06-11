Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

