Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 214,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 103,189 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 42,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $129,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 50,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $2,217,967.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,852,453. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSCT stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.71 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSCT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

