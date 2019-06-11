FOAM (FOAM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $38,464.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. FOAM has a total market cap of $12.41 million and $38,464.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FOAM has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00406777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.60 or 0.02352396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00156295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000847 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,116,852 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

