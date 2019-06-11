First Trust Advisors LP Sells 71,431 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 65.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,431 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 365.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 592,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,198,000 after purchasing an additional 180,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

ODFL opened at $139.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $170.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

