First Majestic Silver Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,433 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,057% compared to the average daily volume of 383 put options.

AG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

In related news, major shareholder Vinita Lee Piper acquired 22,055 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,786.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,705,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,088,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,667 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3,672.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 980,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 954,641 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,082,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 519,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,000. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 59.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. First Majestic Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

