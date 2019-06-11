Financial Review: Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) & Gevo (OTCMKTS:GEVO)

Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Landstar and Gevo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gevo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gevo has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 420.83%. Given Gevo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than Landstar.

Volatility and Risk

Landstar has a beta of -10.16, indicating that its stock price is 1,116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landstar and Gevo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar $30,000.00 378.69 -$15.09 million N/A N/A Gevo $32.86 million 0.69 -$27.98 million ($5.22) -0.37

Landstar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gevo.

Profitability

This table compares Landstar and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar N/A N/A N/A Gevo -101.89% -27.80% -23.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Gevo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gevo beats Landstar on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landstar

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology. The Gevo Development and Agri-Energy segment is currently responsible for the operation of its agri energy facility and the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. The company was founded by Matthew W. Peters, Peter Meinhold, and Frances Hamilton Arnold on June 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

