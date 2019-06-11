Financial Life Advisors Has $6.99 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Life Advisors cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,075 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 4.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 165,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 113,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 89,496 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 737,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $56.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

