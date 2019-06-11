Financial Contrast: DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY)

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR $1.41 billion 1.62 $98.73 million $0.54 21.02 SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.71 $134.73 million $0.50 48.76

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR. DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74%

Dividends

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. SWEDISH ORPHAN/S does not pay a dividend. DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings. It also provides curtains, poles and tracks, and curtain accessories; blinds; rugs, runners, and door mats; cushions and throws, mirrors, pictures and frames, wallpapers, and accessories; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, lamp shades, floor and table lamps, and outdoor lights; and kitchen products, such as cooking, dining, utility, and storage products, as well as electricals. In addition, the company offers towels and bathmats, bathroom accessories, and bathroom furniture; nursery products and kids accessories; and garden furniture, chimineas and heaters, sheds and storage products, garden furniture covers, and garden décor products. As of September 12, 2018, the company operated 172 stores, including 169 out-of-town superstores; and 3 stores located in high streets, as well as online stores. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Syston, the United Kingdom.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.