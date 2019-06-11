FIL Ltd Sells 46,363 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $17,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 25.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 63,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 17.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,814,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acacia Communications news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 12,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $580,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christian J. Rasmussen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $561,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,937,600. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.88. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACIA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Acacia Communications to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

