FIL Ltd Boosts Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $4,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,618,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,904 shares of company stock worth $8,738,657. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

