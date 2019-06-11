Fiera Capital Corp Sells 10,684 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $40,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Nordson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 47,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NDSN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

In other news, insider Shelly Peet sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.16, for a total value of $1,544,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,055.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $768,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,455 shares in the company, valued at $28,743,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,658 shares of company stock worth $4,350,613. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.34 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

