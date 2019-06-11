Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,029 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $29,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 271,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 71,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $71.36.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

