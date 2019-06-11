Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $11.61 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 188.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,566 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 146,105 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 208.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 107.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 185.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Macquarie set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

