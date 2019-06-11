Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Now Covered by CIBC

Equities research analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

FSLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. 341,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,530. Fastly has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

