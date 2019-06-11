Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 3,894,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,358,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Farfetch from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.59.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $174.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 130,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/farfetch-nyseftch-stock-price-up-6-9.html.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.