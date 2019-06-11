Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Given $9.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Exela Technologies’ rating score has improved by 42.9% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Exela Technologies an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

XELA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of XELA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 74,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,198. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $403.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 82.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,490,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 673,372 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 41,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 58.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 83,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 94,845 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exela Technologies (XELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.