Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.68 and a 52-week high of $163.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EEFT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $165.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

