Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 58.1% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $133,445.00 and approximately $5,350.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $711.74 or 0.09127467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00042185 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00023120 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,053,714,297 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

