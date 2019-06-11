Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Holdings Increased by Williams Jones & Associates LLC

Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $43,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,275,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,965,000 after purchasing an additional 394,564 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.82.

EL stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $180.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 33,719 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total transaction of $5,544,077.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,753,247.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,064,268 shares of company stock worth $509,731,259. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

