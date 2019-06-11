Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 134.66% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Eros International stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 4,903,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,512. Eros International has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Eros International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eros International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 174,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eros International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eros International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eros International by 370.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,069 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eros International in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Eros International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.