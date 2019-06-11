Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 134.66% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Eros International stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 4,903,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,512. Eros International has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eros International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 174,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eros International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eros International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eros International by 370.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,069 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eros International in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.
