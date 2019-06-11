Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Trimmed by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,567,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.63. 5,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,074. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 90.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

