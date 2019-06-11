Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Position Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 109.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 317,935 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Encana were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Encana in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Encana in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Encana in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Encana in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Encana in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encana in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Encana from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

NYSE ECA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 437,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,592,572. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Encana Corp has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

In related news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $441,388 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

