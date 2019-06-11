Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Tops $10.50 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and approximately $110,566.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,006,220 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Livecoin, Crex24, HitBTC, CoinExchange, xBTCe, Upbit, Tux Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

