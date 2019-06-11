Elliot J. Mark Sells 2,567 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $218,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EVBG traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 413,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,655. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 52.04% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Everbridge to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 32.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

