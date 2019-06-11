Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Electronic Arts earned a news impact score of 0.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the game software company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $102.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.30.

Shares of EA stock opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $171,344.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,151.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,044 shares of company stock worth $7,871,564. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

