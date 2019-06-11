Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,746,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 33,202.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 741,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 739,079 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,887,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,022,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 110,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDIT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.46. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 359.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

