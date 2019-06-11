Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ebix were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 111.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Ebix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Ebix in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ebix to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of Ebix stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $52.78. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.53. Ebix Inc has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ebix Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Ebix’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

