Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $593,000 Position in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,087,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 443,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 96,982 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 75,675 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPB. TheStreet upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of TPB opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

In related news, Director H.C. Charles Diao bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.54 per share, with a total value of $101,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-takes-593000-position-in-turning-point-brands-inc-nysetpb.html.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.