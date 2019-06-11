Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $123.90. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $138,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,547.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wellington Shields lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

