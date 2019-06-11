Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 25,871 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,871 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,006 shares in the company, valued at $409,456.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $381,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,214,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,628,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,990. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SLP. BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of -0.52.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

