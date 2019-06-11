Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 63,378 Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERF opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Enerplus Corp has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $216.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enerplus Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

