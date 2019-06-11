DIMCOIN Price Reaches $0.0015 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $4,902.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Coinbe and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00411906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.67 or 0.02415764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00155718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004167 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation . DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.