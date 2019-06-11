DigitalPrice Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (DP)

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. DigitalPrice has a market capitalization of $307,042.00 and $11.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalPrice has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalPrice coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice Profile

DigitalPrice is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalPrice’s official website is digitalprice.org

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalPrice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

