Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,705 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter worth $117,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 18.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,868 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,859 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 56.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 122.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 31,408 shares during the period.

DO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.29 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

NYSE:DO opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

