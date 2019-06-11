Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Kathryn Mikells Buys 4 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Kathryn Mikells purchased 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,402 ($44.45) per share, with a total value of £136.08 ($177.81).

Kathryn Mikells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Kathryn Mikells purchased 5 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,247 ($42.43) per share, with a total value of £162.35 ($212.14).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,403 ($44.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,412 ($44.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 3,470 ($45.34) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,162.65 ($41.33).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

