Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,454 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 386,626 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 96,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.48.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

