Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €5.70 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €5.70 ($6.63) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.53 ($8.76).

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €6.14 ($7.14) on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

