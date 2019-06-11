DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $954,000 Position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CAE were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CAE by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 87,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CAE by 1,352.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 274,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CAE by 786.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CAE by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,827,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,694 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAE opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cae Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

