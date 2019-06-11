DCORP Utility (DRPU) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

DCORP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One DCORP Utility token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. DCORP Utility has a market capitalization of $777,340.00 and $1.00 worth of DCORP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DCORP Utility has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $713.02 or 0.09021695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00042516 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00022128 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About DCORP Utility

DRPU is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. DCORP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. The official website for DCORP Utility is www.dcorp.it . DCORP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC . DCORP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP

DCORP Utility Token Trading

DCORP Utility can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DCORP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DCORP Utility should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DCORP Utility using one of the exchanges listed above.

