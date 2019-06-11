CWV Chain Price Hits $0.0037 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $12.86 million and $111,866.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00418251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02412360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00155626 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004174 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,436,357,531 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

CWV Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.