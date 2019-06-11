Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in Amgen by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 710.5% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $175.58 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $210.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total value of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,180 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/cubic-asset-management-llc-sells-345-shares-of-amgen-inc-nasdaqamgn.html.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.