Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shares Gap Up to $35.10

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.30, but opened at $35.10. Ctrip.Com International shares last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 5026554 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ctrip.Com International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CICC Research raised Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,762,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,410,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,469,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,451,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,499,000 after buying an additional 796,671 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 0.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,826,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,885,000 after buying an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the fourth quarter worth $120,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

