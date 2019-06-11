Critical Review: Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) & ESCO Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESE)

Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) and ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Risk (George) Industries alerts:

Risk (George) Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. ESCO Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. ESCO Technologies pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Risk (George) Industries and ESCO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Risk (George) Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A ESCO Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

ESCO Technologies has a consensus price target of $73.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.35%. Given ESCO Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESCO Technologies is more favorable than Risk (George) Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Risk (George) Industries has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESCO Technologies has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Risk (George) Industries and ESCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Risk (George) Industries 22.13% 8.15% 7.51% ESCO Technologies 10.45% 10.86% 6.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Risk (George) Industries and ESCO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Risk (George) Industries $11.93 million 3.49 $2.54 million N/A N/A ESCO Technologies $771.58 million 2.54 $92.13 million $2.77 27.23

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Risk (George) Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats Risk (George) Industries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Risk (George) Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components. It offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches. The company's products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. George Risk Industries, Inc. sells its products to security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards of proprietary design worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Kimball, Nebraska.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging. The Filtration segment supplies filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components, as well as processing services. The Test segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials and filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests, as well as calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The USG segment offers diagnostic testing solutions for electrical equipment. Its solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite, RTS, Manta MTS-5100, and F6000 series; the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and the Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. The Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. ESCO Technologies Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Risk (George) Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Risk (George) Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.