Critical Comparison: Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Dermira shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Dermira shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dermira and Leap Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira $42.34 million 12.04 -$221.54 million ($5.24) -1.81 Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.14 million ($2.51) -0.55

Leap Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dermira. Dermira is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dermira and Leap Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira 0 1 8 0 2.89 Leap Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dermira currently has a consensus target price of $18.71, indicating a potential upside of 96.99%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 655.40%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than Dermira.

Profitability

This table compares Dermira and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira -510.47% -391.86% -53.34% Leap Therapeutics N/A -275.12% -116.03%

Volatility & Risk

Dermira has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats Dermira on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older. It also develops lebrikizumab, a novel injectable humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; and early-stage research and development programs in other areas of dermatology. Dermira, Inc. has a right of first negotiation agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize glycopyrronium tosylate for the treatment of hyperhidrosis in Japan; an agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc. to develop and commercialize lebrikizumab; and a development and commercialization agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. to develop Cimzia for the treatment of psoriasis. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. The company's clinical stage programs also include TRX518, a monoclonal antibody, which is in clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It has collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the company's TRX518, a GITR agonist, in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, and chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

