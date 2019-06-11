CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up from $429.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.50.

CSGP stock opened at $550.50 on Monday. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $315.85 and a fifty-two week high of $554.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.34.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

