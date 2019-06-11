Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 652,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 68,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CORR opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.80). Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

