Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

NYSE:CXW opened at $23.12 on Monday. Corecivic has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). Corecivic had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $484.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corecivic will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,200 shares of Corecivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $138,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,427.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Corecivic by 1,707.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 836,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 789,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Corecivic by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after buying an additional 569,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corecivic by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,977,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after buying an additional 444,400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Corecivic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,293,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 306,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Corecivic by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,350,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after buying an additional 265,159 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

