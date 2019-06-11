Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Lessened by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 1,271,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 490,301 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $7,137,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,804.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.37. 22,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $75.50.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.62 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Lessened by Origin Asset Management LLP” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/copart-inc-nasdaqcprt-stake-lessened-by-origin-asset-management-llp.html.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.