Contrasting Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (OTCMKTS:AMX)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pervasip and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L $52.75 billion 0.95 $2.67 billion N/A N/A

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Dividends

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pervasip does not pay a dividend. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip N/A N/A N/A America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 4.80% 21.70% 3.38%

Risk & Volatility

Pervasip has a beta of -3.58, meaning that its stock price is 458% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pervasip and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 1 4 4 0 2.33

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.36%. Given America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is more favorable than Pervasip.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L beats Pervasip on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pervasip Company Profile

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. It sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

