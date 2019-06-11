Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joie A. Gregor bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,745.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,807. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

